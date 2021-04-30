Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

NYSE F traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 1,728,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,782,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -281.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

