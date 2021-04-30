Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $114.23. 6,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

