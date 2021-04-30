JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.