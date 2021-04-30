Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 74,585 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000.

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $32.43.

