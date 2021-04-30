Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

