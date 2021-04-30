Bfsg LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Total by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.