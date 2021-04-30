JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

GSK stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,338 ($17.48). The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,304.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,338.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

