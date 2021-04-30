Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 38,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,220. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.