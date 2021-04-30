Memetic / PepeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81,015.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $81,015.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.