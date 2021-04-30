Bank of Stockton Has $2.87 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

NYSE:PH traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.92. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,199. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.82 and its 200-day moving average is $277.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

