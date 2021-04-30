Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is McAdam LLC’s Largest Position

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 12.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $87,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.36 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

