Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $240.03 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.96 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total value of $1,648,197.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,795.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

