Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

