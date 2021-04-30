DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DENSO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 7,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Analysts predict that DENSO will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
