DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DENSO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 7,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Analysts predict that DENSO will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

