$239.73 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $239.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the lowest is $223.40 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $187.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $951.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.40 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $987.55 million, with estimates ranging from $937.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,996. The company has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a P/E ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

