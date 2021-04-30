PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Up 207.2% in April

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,408. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.