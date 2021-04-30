Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,793,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

