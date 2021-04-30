Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.17 ($91.96).

Shares of SAX traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €70.10 ($82.47). The stock had a trading volume of 40,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.90 ($63.41) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

