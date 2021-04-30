Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.64.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. Seagen has a 52 week low of $134.51 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.