Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,970 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.