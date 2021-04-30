Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $83.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.