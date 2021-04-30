Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.63). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

