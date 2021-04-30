Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 2.7% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

