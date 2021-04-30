Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

