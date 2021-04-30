Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 83,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $164.22 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

