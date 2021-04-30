iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $237.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $238.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

