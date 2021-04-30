KBC Group NV Acquires 1,118,019 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 231.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,019 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

