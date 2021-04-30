Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 286,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,919,020. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

