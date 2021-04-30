Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $8,136,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.41. 2,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

