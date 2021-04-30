Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. 137,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.