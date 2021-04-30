Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after acquiring an additional 85,988 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.73. 88,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

