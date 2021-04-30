Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $15.13 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 557,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 311,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,052,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

