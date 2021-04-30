286,729 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000.
OTCMKTS ZWRKU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 107,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,171. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.
Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile
Read More: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.