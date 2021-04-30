Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,077,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $4,922,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,025,719 shares of company stock valued at $69,561,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

