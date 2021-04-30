$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

