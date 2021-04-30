Credit Suisse Group Raises Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $20.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MERC. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 20,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

