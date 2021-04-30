Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 128,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,463. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

