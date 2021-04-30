Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Equities researchers at Dawson James began coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Oblong alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OBLG remained flat at $$4.68 during trading on Tuesday. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,976. Oblong has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.