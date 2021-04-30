Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

