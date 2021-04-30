Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.