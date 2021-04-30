Wedbush Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $342.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.54. 119,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

