Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

LON:FRES traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 823.60 ($10.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,631,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,278. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 663.20 ($8.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 914.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,063.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

