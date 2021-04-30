Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AUY traded up GBX 339.08 ($4.43) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 342.50 ($4.47). The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.16.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.