PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PNRG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 1,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

