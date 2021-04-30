The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

Shares of CLX traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.79. The company had a trading volume of 95,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.