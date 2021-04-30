Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $633.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

