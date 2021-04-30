ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $3.79 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00364924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

