Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $135.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

