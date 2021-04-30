Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

