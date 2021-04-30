The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Shares Down 1.5%

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBBG) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4,180.00 and last traded at $4,180.00. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,245.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,355.90.

About The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services.

