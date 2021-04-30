Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Update

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,003,100 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the March 31st total of 20,250,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
OTCMKTS EESO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 512,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,023. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.